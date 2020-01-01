About Alexandra Cote
Alexandra Cote is a SaaS content writer and strategist with a passion for content marketing, social media marketing wonders, and artificial intelligence. She’s also a strong supporter of staying happy at work and choosing a career path that’s healthy for people’s wellness.
More From Alexandra Cote
Remote Workers
Pros and Cons of Remote Work: Will Your Employees Adapt?
A deep dive into how switching to a remote team proves beneficial for European businesses, so long as you know what motivates your employees.