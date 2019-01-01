My Queue

Ali Hasan

Guest Writer
Co-Founder and CEO, ThroughPut Inc.

About Ali Hasan

Ali Hasan is the co-founder and CEO of ThroughPut Inc., the artificial intelligence supply chain pioneer that enables companies to detect, prioritize and alleviate operational bottlenecks.  Hassan's experiences in onshore and offshore supply chain management have produced results for customers’ ongoing work.

More From Ali Hasan

The 5 Biggest Bottlenecks That Will Keep Your Startup From Growing
Scaling

Leaders who acknowledge their companies' problems at the outset have the best chance of watching their companies succeed.
7 min read