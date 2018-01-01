Alicia Glenn

Guest Writer

Alicia Glenn is a product manager for Rich20Something Media where she spearheads the creation of world class products to help millennials around the world break free from the 9-to-5 grind and create awesome businesses. 

More From Alicia Glenn

Small Businesses Need an Online and an Offline Marketing Strategy
Small Businesses

You don't have to give up your Yellow Page ads, but you do need to expand your reach.
3 min read
How I Made $24,000 in 4 Weeks of Cold Calling
Ready for Anything

Anyone can do the same if they know the process and pair it with hard work.
7 min read
How I Got To Pitch Mark Cuban My Business Idea Without Ever Going on 'Shark Tank'
Business Plans

If you're in college, think about the many college business-plan competitions out there. Not in college? There are competitions for you, too.
5 min read
