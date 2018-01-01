Alicia Lawrence

Alicia Lawrence is a content coordinator at WebpageFX, an Internet marketing startup in Pennsylvania. She's a frequent contributor to PR Daily, SEMrush and Spin Sucks.

How to Use Kanban to Scale Your Content Marketing (Infographic)
Need to keep track of the cogs and wheels in your large content machine? Check out this visual management system.
The Potato Salad Kickstarter and the Art of Getting Discovered
The joke that went viral and raised $55,00 teaches fundamental lessons about how to garner attention in a very noisy online environment.
4 Reasons Why Startups Committed to Social Responsibility Succeed
Difficult though it is to calculate ROI on doing good, startups find social responsibility connects them sooner with customers, investors and committed employees.
Boost Sales by Appealing to Customers' Unconscious Minds
Did you know you can market to neurons, or create happiness with a small surprise?
6 Ways to Analyze Your Creative Ideas
Put your creativity to the test, and the ideas you ultimately bring back to clients will be all the stronger for it.
