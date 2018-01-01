Allison McCartney

Allison McCartney

Editor and Freelance Designer
Allison McCartney is an editor at the PBS NewsHour focused on education and informational graphics and a freelance designer in the Visual.ly marketplace. 

More From Allison McCartney

Social Media

How to Create a Standout Social-Media Profile

Here are a few guidelines on making the most of the limited customizable options provided by social networking platforms.
4 min read
Designers

Here's How to Talk to Graphic Designers

While it's easy to blame an unsatisfying final product on the designer, it's up to the client to communicate effectively, give their designer all the tools they need to succeed and ensure that the best product is delivered.
5 min read
Analytics

Overcoming the Challenges of Data Analytics

When used correctly, analytics can reveal insights about content and websites that are otherwise invisible. But analytics often create a lot of noise with no obvious message, turning a tool that is intended to clarify user experience into a confusing mess of numbers.
4 min read
