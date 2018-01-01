Allison McCartney

Social Media
How to Create a Standout Social-Media Profile
Here are a few guidelines on making the most of the limited customizable options provided by social networking platforms.
Designers
Here's How to Talk to Graphic Designers
While it's easy to blame an unsatisfying final product on the designer, it's up to the client to communicate effectively, give their designer all the tools they need to succeed and ensure that the best product is delivered.
Analytics
Overcoming the Challenges of Data Analytics
When used correctly, analytics can reveal insights about content and websites that are otherwise invisible. But analytics often create a lot of noise with no obvious message, turning a tool that is intended to clarify user experience into a confusing mess of numbers.