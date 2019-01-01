My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Amira Ehrhardt and Sophia Ankel, Business Insider Deutschland

More From Amira Ehrhardt and Sophia Ankel, Business Insider Deutschland

The U.S. Army Has Developed an Algorithm That Tells You Exactly How Much Coffee You Should Drink to Stay Awake
Lifestyle

The U.S. Army Has Developed an Algorithm That Tells You Exactly How Much Coffee You Should Drink to Stay Awake

The study was conducted with soldiers whose jobs require to stay alert even during the most grueling hours.
3 min read