Anand Rajendran is CEO and Co-Founder of Dectar, a mobile application company. Dectar provides 20 mobile applications for anything from tutoring and dog walking services to truck delivery, taxi transport and food deliveries. Rajendran is a tech geek, digital marketing expert and an entrepreneur who loves to write about PHP, iOT and everything related to mobile apps.
Millennials
Why Millennials Have the Ideal Attitude to be Future Business Leaders
Accepting the absolute majority of millennials in the talent pool, business leaders are looking for improved methods to make the most of what this generation has the potential to offer
Innovation
Why Innovation Is Increasingly Becoming Critical to Entrepreneurship
Innovation quintessentially is about seeing, perceiving and solving problems in creative ways