Anastacia Yefimenko
Anastacia Yefimenko is a senior at Babson College and the co-founder and CEO of Elcove, a provider of sustainable and toxic-free home care products.
Branding
You Don't Need Thousands to Turn Your Business Idea Into Reality — Here's How I Did It on a College-Kid Budget
From creating the packaging designs online by myself to learning how to take professional product photos, I found ways to launch a company on a low budget. Here's how you can do it, too.