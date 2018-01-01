Andreas Skorski

Andreas Skorski

CEO, THE LIST

Andreas Skorski is the founder and CEO of THE LIST, the Middle East’s leading marketplace for luxury goods. Currently based in Dubai, UAE, Andreas started his first tech company in Germany at the age of 17, and has since successfully founded and invested in several lifestyle and tech startups.

More From Andreas Skorski

How E-Commerce Is Turning Stores Into Just Another Marketing Channel
E-commerce

How E-Commerce Is Turning Stores Into Just Another Marketing Channel

In a David-and-Goliath-like reversal of roles, physical stores are becoming a marketing channel– just another step in the customers' journeys towards a purchase, not their natural endpoint.
8 min read
The New Normal: For Luxury Brands, A Digital Uplift Is Long Overdue
Digital Communications

The New Normal: For Luxury Brands, A Digital Uplift Is Long Overdue

For too long, luxury brands have been observing digital disruption from their elevated safety zone- or so they thought.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.