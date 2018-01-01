Andrew Durlak is co-founder and VP of operations at Scout RFP, a strategic e-sourcing provider. He previously worked at Prospect Partners doing due diligence and portfolio management. Prior to this, he executed M&A transactions at Harris Williams & Co. He is a graduate of Case Western Reserve University.
Don't Be a Jerk, and 4 More Steps to Shape a Standout Startup Culture
A company is only as good as its people -- and it's up to you to make sure that you provide a bedrock for them to grow and succeed.