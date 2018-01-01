Andrew Durlak

Andrew Durlak

Guest Writer
Co-Founder and VP of Operations at Scout RFP
Andrew Durlak is co-founder and VP of operations at Scout RFP, a strategic e-sourcing provider. He previously worked at Prospect Partners doing due diligence and portfolio management. Prior to this, he executed M&A transactions at Harris Williams & Co. He is a graduate of Case Western Reserve University. 

More From Andrew Durlak

Don't Be a Jerk, and 4 More Steps to Shape a Standout Startup Culture

Don't Be a Jerk, and 4 More Steps to Shape a Standout Startup Culture

A company is only as good as its people -- and it's up to you to make sure that you provide a bedrock for them to grow and succeed.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.