Andrew Thomas

Guest Writer
Co-Founder of SkyBell

Andrew Thomas is an entrepreneur, inventor and advisor. He is a founder of SkyBell Video Doorbell. Andrew is a leading entrepreneur and inventor in the Internet of Things (IoT) industry, leading SkyBell’s business development and strategy efforts. In addition to closing deals with Fortune 50 companies, Andrew has raised tens of millions in funding for SkyBell -- starting with a $600,000 crowd-funding campaign. Andrew writes about startups, business development, growth and how to be a better entrepreneur. He has been interviewed on national TV, podcasts and in print.

More From Andrew Thomas

Excessive Optimism Played a Big Role in the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Oil Rig Disaster. Don't Let It Destroy Your Startup.
Optimism

Excessive Optimism Played a Big Role in the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Oil Rig Disaster. Don't Let It Destroy Your Startup.

Like BP's executives, we are all susceptible to an overly optimistic view of ourselves and our companies.
6 min read
6 Ways to Fulfill Your Crowdfunding Promises
Crowdfunding

6 Ways to Fulfill Your Crowdfunding Promises

While handling the back side of a campaign might not be as thrilling as dealing with the fund-raising part, these activities play a vital function in getting a fledgling business off the ground.
4 min read
