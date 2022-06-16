Signing out of account, Standby...
Anna Cheniuntai
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Co-founder & CEO, Apis Cor
By the age of 22, Anna Cheniuntai had earned a degree in space physics and successfully managed a massive $5 million+ project deploying the ground navigation system for the 2014 Olympic Games. Anna then set out to disrupt the construction industry with novel innovations in automation and robotics.
4 Leadership Lessons I Learned While Fighting the Housing Crisis
In my mission to combat the housing shortage, I've learned a few lessons along the way. Whether you're looking for a new career path or a budding entrepreneur looking to make a global impact, here are a few insights that I hope inspire you.
