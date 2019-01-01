My Queue

Anthony Ng Monica

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, Swogo

About Anthony Ng Monica

Anthony Ng Monica is the Founder and CEO of Swogo, the world’s first automated bundle solution for ecommerce retailers to increase margin.

Why Today's Price Wars Are Ecommerce's Biggest Mistake
Setting prices

For most retailers, it makes sense to steer clear of any price wars, which they may not win anyway.
6 min read