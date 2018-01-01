Anuradha Bharat

Human Resources
7 HR Trends that Will Define the Indian Startup Landscape in 2018
Startup work areas speak of a strong organizational structure which encourages free thinking and expression, with zero emphasis on the hierarchical pyramid
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.