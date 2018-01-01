Ashwinder Raj Singh

Ashwinder Raj Singh

CEO - Residential Services, JLL India
Ashwinder has been adjudged as the Most Enterprising CEO of the Year at the Real Estate Leadership Awards 2016 hosted by Asian Confederation of Business and endorsed by CMO Asia.

Harnessed with discerning real estate business acumen, Ashwinder Raj Singh is a highly acclaimed thought leader in the Residential Real Estate Industry. Under his leadership, JLL Residential has been recognized as the Property Consultant of the Year at the prestigious Asian Real Estate Leadership Awards & the Real Estate and Infrastructure Awards in 2016. More recently at the 9th Annual Estate Awards 2017 held by Franchise India, JLL Residential has been adjudged as the Best Real Estate Consultant of the Year – Residential / Commercial (National)

More From Ashwinder Raj Singh

Increased Activity in the Real Estate Sector Will Lead To Additional Employment Generation
Budget2017

Increased Activity in the Real Estate Sector Will Lead To Additional Employment Generation

The increased activity in the sector will lead to additional employment generation, which is good for the economy.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.