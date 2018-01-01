Avijit Marwah

Avijit Marwah did his schooling from GD Goenka Public School in Delhi and graduated from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor in 2010 with a degree in Industrial and Operations Engineering. Following the legacy of wood in the family, Avijit, a 5th generation entrepreneur co-founded a startup in the modular kitchens and furniture space called Modspace in 2015; which has been acquired by another company in the interior space. He comes with a rich experience of more than 8 years in manufacturing and operations in the woodworking and the modular industry.

How To Start A Business As A Woodpreneur
Starting a Business

How To Start A Business As A Woodpreneur

With growing demands and trends in the industry, wood engineering as a profession will see a substantial rise
