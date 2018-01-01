Director of pCloudy and Founder of Smart Software Testing Solutions

Avinash Tiwari has carved a prolific career path for himself that has yielded him more than 14 years of experience. Avinash began his journey at start up, followed by CMC, HCL and Oracle. After having led the services delivery group as the VP in CresTech, he currently focuses on the organisation’s strategic initiatives. With extensive experience in the area of Software QA, Test Automation and Mobile App testing, he has helped many organizations setup specialized test centre of excellence. Also nicknamed as the “test automation guru”, he is responsible for building, managing and testing operations of some very large enterprises in the organisations he worked for. Avinash pursued Electronics Engineering from the Indian Institute of technology, Varanasi, followed by an Executive Program in General Management (EPGM), Innovation, Strategy, and Leadership from Massachusetts Institute of Technology - Sloan School of Management.