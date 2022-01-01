Signing out of account, Standby...
Avis Jones-DeWeever, Ph.D.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Media to MILLIONS
Dr. Avis Jones-DeWeever is the host of the forthcoming 7-Figure Sistah podcast and CEO of Media to Millions, a coaching and consulting firm that helps entrepreneurs develop and implement effective marketing and sales techniques by leveraging the media and beyond.
Want to Market Like Beyoncé? Do These 5 Things
We can all take a lesson (or several) from the queen of marketing. Here are just five strategies to build your brand and market it like Beyoncé.
