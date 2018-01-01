Avneet Singh Marwah

Avneet Singh Marwah

Contributor
Director and CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd, a Kodak brand licensee

Avneet Singh Marwah is the Director and CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. based out of Noida. Avneet joined SPPL in 2009 and has played a pivotal role in expanding Kodak’s foray into the consumer technology- television vertical in India, as an exclusive brand licensee. Additionally he heads the R&D and product development verticals at SPPL, aligning the brands endeavour to design, develop & make all its products in India.

Furthermore, under his energetic leadership SPPL recently bagged the “bestselling Television brand” annual award from Shopclues.com. Prior to joining SPPL, Avneet was associated   with CPR Capital Services and holds a MBA degree.  He is an avid sportsman and traveller. SPPL is a 30-year-old manufacturing firm, incorporated in 1997 and has risen to become one of the foremost OEM’s in the LED industry. SPPL has manufacturing units in Noida, Una and Jammu and over 23 company owned branch offices, across India.

More From Avneet Singh Marwah

How Make in India has Boosted the Manufacturing Sector
Make in India

How Make in India has Boosted the Manufacturing Sector

We don't want India to be recognized as a country having a cheap labour force but as a country manufacturing world class goods
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.