Director and CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd, a Kodak brand licensee

Avneet Singh Marwah is the Director and CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. based out of Noida. Avneet joined SPPL in 2009 and has played a pivotal role in expanding Kodak’s foray into the consumer technology- television vertical in India, as an exclusive brand licensee. Additionally he heads the R&D and product development verticals at SPPL, aligning the brands endeavour to design, develop & make all its products in India.

Furthermore, under his energetic leadership SPPL recently bagged the “bestselling Television brand” annual award from Shopclues.com. Prior to joining SPPL, Avneet was associated with CPR Capital Services and holds a MBA degree. He is an avid sportsman and traveller. SPPL is a 30-year-old manufacturing firm, incorporated in 1997 and has risen to become one of the foremost OEM’s in the LED industry. SPPL has manufacturing units in Noida, Una and Jammu and over 23 company owned branch offices, across India.