Barbara Bates

Barbara Bates

Guest Writer
CEO of Hotwire North America

Barbara Bates is the CEO of Hotwire North America, and the former founder and CEO of Eastwick Communications, which was acquired by Hotwire in 2016. She has more than 25 years’ experience working with brands to tell their stories, accelerate growth and build value working in Silicon Valley and beyond. Bates has partnered with some of the world’s biggest technology brands as well as emerging leaders to create high-impact communication strategies and was proud to be named in Business Insider’s 2014 list of 50 Best Public Relations People in Tech and one of the Top 5 Women in PR by the PR World Awards.

