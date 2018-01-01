Barbara Weltman

Barbara Weltman

Guest Writer
Small Business Expert and Author, Small Business Advisor, Business Consultant

Barbara Weltman is president of Big Ideas for Small Business, Inc., a company that provides tax, financial, and legal information. She’s also the author of numerous books, including the most recent J.K. Lasser’s Small Business Taxes 2014 (Wiley 2013). She blogs at BarbaraWeltman.com/blog.

More From Barbara Weltman

Tax Tips: 5 Rules for Deducting Business Meals
Finance

Tax Tips: 5 Rules for Deducting Business Meals

Follow these suggestions in order to optimize what you claim come tax time.
4 min read
5 Hiring Practices to Keep You Out of Hot Water With the IRS
Project Grow

5 Hiring Practices to Keep You Out of Hot Water With the IRS

Distinguishing between independent contractors and employees properly means covering all your bases. Here are five important steps to take.
4 min read
What to Know About Changes to the Home-Office Deduction
Finance

What to Know About Changes to the Home-Office Deduction

There are changes to how you can deduct the home space you use for your business. Here's what you need to know.
4 min read
October Means It's Tax Time For Many Businesses
Finance

October Means It's Tax Time For Many Businesses

Most folks don't think about taxes until the spring, but October has some important tax deadlines for business owners.
4 min read
What To Do If You Receive a 1099-K Notice From the IRS
Finance

What To Do If You Receive a 1099-K Notice From the IRS

Stay calm: It may not be an audit. Get some professional tax advice, gather up your records and respond, says tax expert Barbara Weltman.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.