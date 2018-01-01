Barbara Weltman is president of Big Ideas for Small Business, Inc., a company that provides tax, financial, and legal information. She’s also the author of numerous books, including the most recent J.K. Lasser’s Small Business Taxes 2014 (Wiley 2013). She blogs at BarbaraWeltman.com/blog.
Tax Tips: 5 Rules for Deducting Business Meals
Follow these suggestions in order to optimize what you claim come tax time.
5 Hiring Practices to Keep You Out of Hot Water With the IRS
Distinguishing between independent contractors and employees properly means covering all your bases. Here are five important steps to take.
What to Know About Changes to the Home-Office Deduction
There are changes to how you can deduct the home space you use for your business. Here's what you need to know.
October Means It's Tax Time For Many Businesses
Most folks don't think about taxes until the spring, but October has some important tax deadlines for business owners.
What To Do If You Receive a 1099-K Notice From the IRS
Stay calm: It may not be an audit. Get some professional tax advice, gather up your records and respond, says tax expert Barbara Weltman.