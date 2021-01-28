Black Prez

Black Prez is a LA / Berlin based rapper, songwriter, and actor. He has performed across the globe including doing shows with Wiz Khalifa, Big Sean amongst others. His music can also be heard on Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, Fast & Furious, Netflix, Call of Duty, Power, Empire, MTV, BET, HBO, NFL Network, and many more.

I'm An Independent Musician Whose Music Has Appeared In TV, Movies, and Video Games. Here's How I Did It.

It's all about connecting with the right people (and of course, having the music they want).

