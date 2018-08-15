Brittney Castro

Brittney Castro

VIP Contributor
Founder and CEO of Financially Wise Women

Brittney Castro is the founder and CEO of Financially Wise Women, a Los Angeles-based financial planning firm whose mission is to teach women and couples in their 30s and 40s the art of managing their money the fun and simple way.

Planning to Travel in 2019? Here's How to Save More (Without Spending Less) on Your Next Trip.
Vacations

Planning to Travel in 2019? Here's How to Save More (Without Spending Less) on Your Next Trip.

Brittney Castro shares three travel hacks from her trip to London.
2 min read
3 Trouble-Free Tips to Help You Build Up Your Savings
Personal Finance

3 Trouble-Free Tips to Help You Build Up Your Savings

Applying an 'out of sight, out of mind' mantra with your savings account will help you see more each month.
2 min read
Make Quicker Progress Towards Your Savings Goals With These 3 Tips
Personal Finance

Make Quicker Progress Towards Your Savings Goals With These 3 Tips

Do more and save more by setting a definitive, final value.
2 min read
Relax Easier on Your Next Vacation With These Smart Saving Tips
Budgeting

Relax Easier on Your Next Vacation With These Smart Saving Tips

Brittney Castro recommends a few tips when saving for a big activity.
2 min read
What Should I Know About My Stock Options?
Personal Finance

What Should I Know About My Stock Options?

If your place of work offers you options, here's what to know about them.
2 min read
Credit Card Hacks to Help You Build up Big Rewards
Credit Cards

Credit Card Hacks to Help You Build up Big Rewards

First, narrow down which rewards you want most.
2 min read
What to Do If You've Reached the Max Amount in Your 401(k)
401(k)s

What to Do If You've Reached the Max Amount in Your 401(k)

Watch now if you still want to continue saving past your plan's limit.
2 min read
The Basic Steps That Will Get You Started in Your Investment Journey
Investing

The Basic Steps That Will Get You Started in Your Investment Journey

Start the process of investing by doing one simple thing: beginning.
2 min read
Find a Way to Talk About Money With Your Partner (Without Making It Awkward)
Conversations

Find a Way to Talk About Money With Your Partner (Without Making It Awkward)

Struggling to bring up finances with your significant other? Make the conversation easier with these tips.
2 min read
Where to Start If You Are Considering Buying Your First Home
Personal Finance

Where to Start If You Are Considering Buying Your First Home

Avoid becoming overwhelmed by breaking down the process into these steps.
2 min read
4 Tips That Will Help You Actually Afford Your Dream Vacation
Travel

4 Tips That Will Help You Actually Afford Your Dream Vacation

If you're willing to think ahead and be patient, you can make the most of your time off.
2 min read
Find Financial Security in Your Future With This Single Tip
Estate planning

Find Financial Security in Your Future With This Single Tip

Brittney Castro lets you know peace of mind is possible with your money.
2 min read
How to Kickstart Your Retirement Saving Halfway Through Your Career
Retirement Savings

How to Kickstart Your Retirement Saving Halfway Through Your Career

Realizing you could have been saving more in your 20s? Start with these smart habits and see return soon.
2 min read
To Meet Your Financial Goals, Set Clear Boundaries
Personal Finance

To Meet Your Financial Goals, Set Clear Boundaries

Gain back the control you want with managing your money.
2 min read
Rise to the Next Pay Level With These Negotiation Strategies

Rise to the Next Pay Level With These Negotiation Strategies

Itching for a raise? The key is to know your goals and professional worth.
2 min read
