Caren Maio

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Nestio

Caren Maio is founder and CEO of Nestio, a residential leasing and marketing platform. Follow her @CarenMaio

3 Keys to Stop Being a Helicopter CEO
Growth Strategies

CEOs should stop micromanaging and hire the right people to manage the small details.
6 min read
3 Reasons to Chuck Coworking and Get a Real Office
Coworking space

Launching your startup in a shared space is energizing but when your company grows up, the time comes to move out.
5 min read
Don't Just Hire Millennials, Think Multigenerational
Hiring Employees

When you combine the energy of youth and experienced professionals, the results can be great for your company.
6 min read
The Perks of Being an Outlier CEO
Women Entrepreneurs

Instead of looking at the challenges of being an outsider, examine all of the advantages.
6 min read
Why I Give My Employees $1,000 to Do (Almost) Whatever They Want
Managing Employees

A modest stipend is a powerful incentive for employees to work for something they want other than a paycheck.
5 min read
