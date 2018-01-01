Carol Sankar

Carol Sankar

Guest Writer
Founder of The Confidence Factor for Women in Leadership
Carol Sankar is the founder of The Confidence Factor for Women in Leadership, which is a global executive leadership firm focused on inclusion initiatives for high achieving women. Sankar has been featured at TEDx, The Steve Harvey Show, the Society for Human Resource Management and more.

More From Carol Sankar

Want a Billion-Dollar Brand? Invest in Quality Photography.
Photography

Want a Billion-Dollar Brand? Invest in Quality Photography.

Kylie Jenner has taught us that a picture is worth more than a thousand words. It can also help you build a billion-dollar company.
6 min read
5 Ways to Get Your Business Featured on Reality TV
Reality TV

5 Ways to Get Your Business Featured on Reality TV

Getting your business featured on a reality show like 'Shark Tank' may be your big break.
5 min read
How Jamie Kern Lima Negotiated a $1.2-Billion Deal for IT Cosmetics

How Jamie Kern Lima Negotiated a $1.2-Billion Deal for IT Cosmetics

The founder went from news anchor to CEO of a billion-dollar portfolio.
5 min read
4 Things Women Entrepreneurs Need to Know Before Approaching Angel Investors and VCs

4 Things Women Entrepreneurs Need to Know Before Approaching Angel Investors and VCs

Here are four factors that will help you prepare your pitch and secure an investment.
5 min read
Using Mel Robbins' 5 Second Rule to Negotiate
Negotiating

Using Mel Robbins' 5 Second Rule to Negotiate

The 5 Second Rule will turn off the autopilot in your mind and allow you to face new experiences
5 min read
Wendy Williams's Advice for Women: Ask for What You Deserve
Women Entrepreneurs

Wendy Williams's Advice for Women: Ask for What You Deserve

Surround yourself with people who will help you fight for your value.
5 min read
7 Ways Women Leaders Can Win at Negotiating

7 Ways Women Leaders Can Win at Negotiating

The key strategy is simply asking.
5 min read
