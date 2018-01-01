Carrie Simonds

Carrie Simonds

Guest Writer

Carrie Simonds is vice president of people and brand at Pocket Gems, a leading mobile-first developer of games and entertainment with over 175 million downloads globally. In her role at Pocket Gems, Carrie creates and enhances the culture for its whole community- from employees to players. Previously, Carrie was an associate at JMH Capital and Canaccord Adams. She holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

More From Carrie Simonds

How to Recruit and Hire the Team You Need at Each Phase of Startup Growth
Scalability

How to Recruit and Hire the Team You Need at Each Phase of Startup Growth

Every company embarks on a unique journey but hiring the right people is one thing they all have in common.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.