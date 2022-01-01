Cherie Kloss

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder

Cherie Kloss is the founder of SnapNurse. Cherie, who served as an anesthetist for 18 years, holds a BS in biology & premed from Westmont College & a master’s degree from Emory University School of Medicine. In 2021, Cherie was named an EY National Entrepreneur Of The Year.

https://www.snapnurse.com/

