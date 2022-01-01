Signing out of account, Standby...
Chris Funk
Latest
In cities, dangerous heat exposure has tripled since the 1980s, with the poor most at risk
Hot, humid population centers are becoming epicenters of heat risk as climate changes worsens. It’s calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly reduces poverty.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Amanda Breen
Editorial Assistant
-
Lucas Miller
Founder of Echelon Copy LLC
-
-
Jessica Thomas
Digital Content Director
-
Willow Kaii
Online Business Mentor
-
Chloe Arrojado
Editorial Assistant
-
Jonathan Brooks
President of Business Warrior
-
Steve Taplin
CEO of Sonatafy Technology