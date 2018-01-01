Chris Myers

Chris Myers is the co-founder and CEO of BodeTree, a popular web application designed to help small-business owners make better financial decisions.  

Ready for Anything

Business Travel 101: 3 Ways to Get the Most From Your Trip

Business trips can be exciting, especially for new employees. Use these tips to make sure your adventures are successful on a personal and professional level.
4 min read
Lending

Smart organizations will find ways to engage with their customers outside of the direct sale.
6 min read
Media Coverage

Having a media presence can do wonders for your company, and it doesn't require you to spend a fortune on a PR team.
6 min read
Project Grow

Like sports, a lot of a company's success rides on how they handle their wins and failures.
6 min read
Small Businesses

These three pressures building in the small-business sector are going to help jump start a revolution in how things are done.
4 min read
Project Grow

As an entrepreneur, it often seems like the only constants in life are the challenges standing between you and your goals.
5 min read
Success Strategies

Overcoming the dangerous sense of' illusory superiority' is absolutely vital if you want to become a successful entrepreneur.
5 min read
Leadership Qualities

This leadership approach is the secret to beating the 'founders can't scale' curse.
5 min read
