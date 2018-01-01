Dan Pickett

Dan Pickett is the co-founder of Launch Academy, a 10-week immersive programming bootcamp based in Boston. He is also widely known in the local tech community, where he is co-organizer of the Boston Ruby Group and is also a member of Entrepreneur's Organization and the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC).

Make Your ‘Thank You' Matter – Learn the ‘Power Thank You'
These tips and tricks can make those two little words have more meaning – and impact.
What CEOs Can Learn From Scientists
Learning to experiment can push your company into business breakthroughs.
Don't Just Embrace Failure -- Learn How to Manage It
How you face failure can define you and your business.
How Thinking Like a Hacker Will Grow Your Business
While developers are being sought out to help scale a business, many entrepreneurs could apply an engineer's mindset to help grow their own.
