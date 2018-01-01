Danielle Babb

Dani Babb , Ph.D., is the founder of The Babb Group, an online entrepreneur, professor, author, public speaker and consultant. She has a Ph.D. in Organization and Management with a Technology emphasis, as well as an MBA with a technology emphasis. She is featured regularly on top networks such as CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, Fox Business and the Today Show. She is also the author of The Online Professor's Practical Guide to Starting an Internet Business , available from Entrepreneur Press .

More From Danielle Babb

Integrate Your Online Advertising
Marketing

Integrate Your Online Advertising

Why pay for clicks when you can actively network with your customers?
3 min read
Don't Just Hope for Traffic--Find It
Marketing

Don't Just Hope for Traffic--Find It

Ramp up sales by interacting with consumers and fellow business owners.
4 min read
Start Your Online Business for Less Than $5,000
Marketing

Start Your Online Business for Less Than $5,000

Create a great website on a budget--without skimping on the essentials.
3 min read
Investing in Commercial Real Estate
Finance

Investing in Commercial Real Estate

This primer shows you how it differs from residential property.
3 min read
Offset Your Investment Portfolio with Foreclosures
Finance

Offset Your Investment Portfolio with Foreclosures

Understand the 3 main ways to buy so you make the best deal.
4 min read
If You Can't Flip It, Rent It
Finance

If You Can't Flip It, Rent It

Ride out the housing market's downturn by extracting income from your property.
4 min read
Best and Worst Places to Buy a House
Finance

Best and Worst Places to Buy a House

Whether you're looking for an investment property or a place to live, here's a look at the cities you should seek out and avoid in 2008.
5 min read
