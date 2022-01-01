Dave Garrett

Dave Garrett

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Project management expert and former entrepreneur

Dave Garrett is chief strategy and growth officer of Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s leading association for project professionals. He was co-founder, president and CEO of ProjectManagement.com, a community for project professionals established in 2000 and acquired by PMI in 2014.

https://www.pmi.org

Follow Dave Garrett on Social

Latest

Growth strategies

How Design Thinking Can Help You Ask the Right Questions (And Get the Right Answers)

Addressing the right problems and coming up with the right solutions requires implementation of design-thinking practices.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like