Signing out of account, Standby...
Dave Garrett
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Project management expert and former entrepreneur
Dave Garrett is chief strategy and growth officer of Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s leading association for project professionals. He was co-founder, president and CEO of ProjectManagement.com, a community for project professionals established in 2000 and acquired by PMI in 2014.
Follow Dave Garrett on Social
Latest
How Design Thinking Can Help You Ask the Right Questions (And Get the Right Answers)
Addressing the right problems and coming up with the right solutions requires implementation of design-thinking practices.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Adam Petrilli
CEO & Founder, NetReputation.com
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Scott Baradell
CEO of Idea Grove
-
Entrepreneur Deals
Entrepreneur Deals
-
Christian Nwachukwu
Founder TalkCounsel
-
Fei Zou
Chairman and CEO of Helios Data Inc.
-
Blake Hutchison
CEO @ Flippa - #1 Marketplace to Buy & Sell Online Businesses
-
Graham Glass
Founder and CEO of CYPHER LEARNING