David Lavenda

Guest Writer
VP of Product Strategy at Harmon.ie

David Lavenda is the VP of product strategy at Harmon.ie, ia tech vendor in the enterprise collaboration space. 

More From David Lavenda

10 Simple Productivity Tips for Organizing Your Work Life
10 Simple Productivity Tips for Organizing Your Work Life

It really comes down to managing three segments in your life: time, space and mindset.
4 min read
12 Steps to Help Manage Your Work-Life Balance on the Go
12 Steps to Help Manage Your Work-Life Balance on the Go

With mobile capabilities making it easier than ever for entrepreneurs to conduct business on the go, often, business life gets mixed with personal time. Check out 12 steps for how to remain productive while also maintaining a healthy work-life balance.
4 min read
