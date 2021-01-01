Signing out of account, Standby...
David Ripert
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO & Founder of Poplar Studio
David Ripert is the CEO and founder of Poplar Studio, an AR-creative platform for marketing, advertising and retail businesses. As the former head of YouTube EMEA, he has over 19 years of leadership experience with F500 companies, including Google, YouTube, Netflix, Dailymotion and Cap Gemini E&Y.
How to Build Brand Loyalty Through Augmented Reality
Combining AR and 3D experiences into a website is increasingly vital to foster customer engagement and brand loyalty.
