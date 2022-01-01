Denis Litvinov

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO at Yepp

CEO of Yepp and co-founder of FUNCORP. Denis brings an extensive amount of experience in tech product management, and the development of user-generated content platforms with AI and ML content feed aggregation, including the social media space with more than 10M monthly active users at the moment.

https://yepp.pe

Follow Denis Litvinov on Social

Latest

Marketing

It's Time to Take Memes Seriously. 5 Strategies To Incorporating Memes in Your Marketing Strategy.

Digital marketers are hopping on the meme trend. In some cases, brands can get more engagement with a well-timed meme than any other marketing graphics.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like