Deral Heiland

Deral Heiland

Guest Writer
IoT Research Lead at Rapid7
Deral Heiland serves as the IoT Research Lead at Rapid7. He has more than 20 years of experience in the information technology field and is also founder of the Ohio Information Security Forum, a not-for-profit organization that focuses on information security training and education.

More From Deral Heiland

There Is a Creepy Side to Those 'Smart' Toys and Appliances On Your Gift List
Internet of Things

There Is a Creepy Side to Those 'Smart' Toys and Appliances On Your Gift List

Seemingly innocuous "connected" gifts including teddy bears and vacuum cleaners give hackers a cyber-open door to you home.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.