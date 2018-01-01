Devishobha Chandramouli

Devishobha Chandramouli

Guest Writer
Founder and Editor, Kidskintha- for the modern millennial parent
Devishobha Chandramouli is the founder of Kidskintha, a blog focused on the emotional health of parents and children in the millennial age. She has written for HuffPost, LifeHack, Parent.Co and several other publications.

More From Devishobha Chandramouli

7 Women Investors Reveal What's Different When a Woman Evaluates Your Pitch

7 Women Investors Reveal What's Different When a Woman Evaluates Your Pitch

With the number of women founders rising, women investors are an important success factor for them.
5 min read
Unclog Your Calendar to Make Room for New Opportunities
Ready for Anything

Unclog Your Calendar to Make Room for New Opportunities

Never underestimate the value of calendar white space.
4 min read
6 Global Trends Reveal How Women Are Redefining Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

6 Global Trends Reveal How Women Are Redefining Entrepreneurship

Females are unlocking massive opportunities for business expansion.
5 min read
Study Details Why Women Entrepreneurs Have Greater Crowdfunding Success

Study Details Why Women Entrepreneurs Have Greater Crowdfunding Success

Crowdfunding has none of the barriers to success that often thwart women entrepreneurs pitching VC and angel investors.
5 min read
New Study Finds 5 Key Differences in How Male and Female Founders Raise Capital

New Study Finds 5 Key Differences in How Male and Female Founders Raise Capital

Women tend to bootstrap to avoid raising debt. Men tend to raise money however they can and bootstrap to make it go further.
4 min read
6 Disadvantages Confronting Female Entrepreneurs Seeking Venture Capital

6 Disadvantages Confronting Female Entrepreneurs Seeking Venture Capital

Women found their voice in the #MeToo movement. So, why can't they get their startups funded?
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.