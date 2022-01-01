Dmitri Lepikhov

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of MightyCall

Dmitri Lepikhov is CEO of MightyCall. Since taking over at MightyCall in 2015, the VoIP phone system has grown more than 500% and has been included on the Inc. 5000 list. A devoted husband and father of two, his core beliefs include believing in and championing the people around him.

Entrepreneurs

4 Habits to Recharge Your Digital Stamina as a Busy Entrepreneur

Embrace digital positivity without the digital burnout through these simple habits.

