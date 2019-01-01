Dr Nayan Kalnad

Dr Nayan Kalnad

Guest Writer
CEO, Avegen

About Dr Nayan Kalnad

Dr Nayan Kalnad is a clinician by training and has worked in digital health since 2008. As Chief Executive Officer, he has taken Avegen from a services company to a digital product-led company with 40 employees and customers in multiple countries. Nayan has worked at Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer and has an MBA from London Business School.

