Dr. Vanshika Gupta-Adukia is a Pregnancy Specialist and the Founder of Therhappy. She is an internationally certified Pre and Post Natal Fitness Educator, a CAPPA certified Childbirth & Lactation Educator Counselor and a Pelvic Floor Physiotherapist.

Dr. Vanshika's keen interest in women’s health, curiosity about childbirth and life of a fetus in a mother’s womb led her to venture in the journey of birthing and beyond as well as start Therhappy. During her journey as a Physiotherapist, she realised that India has very few Trained Experts in Pregnancy & Childbirth and hence, Dr. Vanshika founded Therhappy.

Therhappy is a one-stop shop that educates pregnant mothers and new moms until their child is a toddler on areas including lactation, nutrition and fitness for both the mother & the child. Dr. Vanshika has successfully trained and helped several mothers during their pregnancy and post their delivery. She is a member of the Maharashtra State Occupational Therapy and Physiotherapy Council as well as a member of the Indian Academy of Fitness Training. She devises a tailor-made programme for each of her client and gives them individual attention as per their requirement.