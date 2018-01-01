Dusty Wunderlich

Dusty Wunderlich is the founder and CEO of Bristlecone Holdings, a high-growth network of consumer and business-to-business finance platforms and financial technologies. Its mission is to democratize the world of finance for the better. Wunderlich is a current recipient of the Twenty under 40 Awards in Reno, Nevada, and a member of the Young Entrepreneur Council.

3 Ways to Decentralize Management and Boost Productivity
Ever met a company that models its culture on Western ranchers? Now you have.
6 min read
3 Financing Keys for Aspiring Entrepreneurs
As bank assets become more concentrated, entrepreneurs face increasing difficulty in obtaining financing. Here's how to maintain your momentum until you find funds.
6 min read
3 Ways Startups Can Promote Innovation in the Trump Era
The president-elect's promise to eliminate 70 percent of federal regulations? From an innovation standpoint, this couldn't be more uplifting news for the country.
6 min read
