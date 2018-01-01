Stress
Dealing With 7 Common Workplace Stressors
Workplace stress can impact your mental and physical health. Here are some tips on how to handle it.
Progress for Women in the Workplace Has Been Poor
A new study finds women are less likely to be hired into manager-level jobs and are far less likely to be promoted into them.
Success Strategies
The 2 Most Important Skills for Long-Term Success
Whatever your age, the big concern you need to focus on is the changing nature of work.
How to Motivate Leaders to Champion Gender Equity
While the business case has been well-established, that in and of itself it will not solve the problem.
Focus
5 Tips to Improve Focus and Get Things Done
It is possible to manage distractions to ensure our attention is placed on the right things at the right time so that we are effective and productive.
How to Deal With Jerks at Work Without Becoming One
Dealing with a jerk at work can be particularly challenging and triggering for strong, assertive women.
Bad Bosses
8 Things You Can Do When You Have a Toxic Boss
The worst managers of all are the ones who create a toxic work environment.
Men: Be the Hero
It's about finding better ways to work together.
Overcoming Obstacles
A 4-Step Guide to Overcoming Obstacles
While we don't get to choose our 'hand' in life, we do get to decide how we play the cards we are dealt.
How to Address Gender Inequity at Work
Acknowledging gender inequity is the first step. Here is an action plan for what to do next.
Overcoming Obstacles
5 Big Lies That Block Your Progress -- and How to Conquer Them
Next time there's something that you really want to do and you're second-guessing yourself, stop to see if one of these five big lies is the culprit.
Shifting the Paradigm to Embrace Gender Differences
By failing to take into account how women are different, I believe that women are being set up for failure.
Career Change
Struggling With a Career Change? Try Looking at It Like Dating.
Here are five reasons changing careers can feel like dating.
Are These Habits Getting in Your Way?
These are the three habits that often get in the way of women rising to their next level and what you can do to flip them.
Starting a Business
How to Use Your Current Job to Start Your Next Business
Here are five steps you can take to grow a business based on the skills you gained in your day job.