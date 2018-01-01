Ellevate

Ellevate

Ellevate is a global network of professional women who are committed to elevating each other through education, inspiration and opportunity. 

More From Ellevate

Dealing With 7 Common Workplace Stressors
Stress

Dealing With 7 Common Workplace Stressors

Workplace stress can impact your mental and physical health. Here are some tips on how to handle it.
6 min read
Progress for Women in the Workplace Has Been Poor

Progress for Women in the Workplace Has Been Poor

A new study finds women are less likely to be hired into manager-level jobs and are far less likely to be promoted into them.
4 min read
The 2 Most Important Skills for Long-Term Success
Success Strategies

The 2 Most Important Skills for Long-Term Success

Whatever your age, the big concern you need to focus on is the changing nature of work.
3 min read
How to Motivate Leaders to Champion Gender Equity

How to Motivate Leaders to Champion Gender Equity

While the business case has been well-established, that in and of itself it will not solve the problem.
4 min read
5 Tips to Improve Focus and Get Things Done
Focus

5 Tips to Improve Focus and Get Things Done

It is possible to manage distractions to ensure our attention is placed on the right things at the right time so that we are effective and productive.
3 min read
How to Deal With Jerks at Work Without Becoming One

How to Deal With Jerks at Work Without Becoming One

Dealing with a jerk at work can be particularly challenging and triggering for strong, assertive women.
3 min read
8 Things You Can Do When You Have a Toxic Boss
Bad Bosses

8 Things You Can Do When You Have a Toxic Boss

The worst managers of all are the ones who create a toxic work environment.
7 min read
Men: Be the Hero

Men: Be the Hero

It's about finding better ways to work together.
3 min read
A 4-Step Guide to Overcoming Obstacles
Overcoming Obstacles

A 4-Step Guide to Overcoming Obstacles

While we don't get to choose our 'hand' in life, we do get to decide how we play the cards we are dealt.
3 min read
How to Address Gender Inequity at Work

How to Address Gender Inequity at Work

Acknowledging gender inequity is the first step. Here is an action plan for what to do next.
3 min read
5 Big Lies That Block Your Progress -- and How to Conquer Them
Overcoming Obstacles

5 Big Lies That Block Your Progress -- and How to Conquer Them

Next time there's something that you really want to do and you're second-guessing yourself, stop to see if one of these five big lies is the culprit.
7 min read
Shifting the Paradigm to Embrace Gender Differences

Shifting the Paradigm to Embrace Gender Differences

By failing to take into account how women are different, I believe that women are being set up for failure.
5 min read
Struggling With a Career Change? Try Looking at It Like Dating.
Career Change

Struggling With a Career Change? Try Looking at It Like Dating.

Here are five reasons changing careers can feel like dating.
6 min read
Are These Habits Getting in Your Way?

Are These Habits Getting in Your Way?

These are the three habits that often get in the way of women rising to their next level and what you can do to flip them.
3 min read
How to Use Your Current Job to Start Your Next Business
Starting a Business

How to Use Your Current Job to Start Your Next Business

Here are five steps you can take to grow a business based on the skills you gained in your day job.
5 min read
