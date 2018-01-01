Ema Linaker

Growth Strategies
Six Digital Trends You Need To Embrace For 2018
Adaptability and constant curiosity will be the hallmarks of successful communicators and marketers in 2018.
Communication Strategies
Corporate Communications Will Never Be The Same Again (Thanks To Social Media)
Are emojis, video stories, and social conversations taking over from often-impenetrable jargon?
Influencers
Think You're Getting The Most From Influencers? Think Again
Brands need to start using more intelligent methods to find the influencers who can connect with their target audience.
Digital Communications
Trends, Analysis And Predictions For Digital Media In MENA In 2017
The Middle East holds so much potential for digital transformation- here are the most exciting trends I see coming to prominence over the next 12 months.
Marketing
The Low-Down On Using Instagram Stories For Your Business
The difference between Instagram Stories and Snapchat's Stories, and how you can use them for your business.
Cadillac
How To Develop A Digital Presence For Professional Success
This is a new aspect of our reputation that we have to work at; we can't just assume that it's good and we can't assume that we're vigilant enough.
Content Marketing
How To Make Your Business Messaging Effective In The Age Of Video
If you haven't heard already, video is the single biggest content format that all businesses need to get familiar with in 2016.
Social Media
Getting Social Right: The Pitfalls And The Opportunities
Size really doesn't matter when it comes to communities, and frequency of content doesn't matter when no one is listening.
Embracing the Inspiration Platform: The Low-Down On Instagram Advertising
Eye-catching, engaging photography is the single most important factor in marketing optimization for any campaign on Instagram.
Social Media Marketing
The Social Media Handbook: Five Tips For Entrepreneurs Looking To Leverage The Internet
As a new business, it is vital that you get to grips with how to harness social media to drive awareness, brand affinity, loyalty, advocacy and most importantly, commerce.