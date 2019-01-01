My Queue

Eric Covino

Guest Writer
Founder, Scale Your Profit

About Eric Covino

Eric Covino has run the successful digital marketing agency Scale Your Profit for more than a decade as well as a real estate business and other online businesses. After seeing the need, he founded a coaching practice that consults with online business owners to help with their systems, automation, proper staffing and team building.

Why Slack, Which Goes Public Today, Is Counterproductive for Business Owners
Maybe we should all rethink "instant gratification" culture in the workplace.
7 min read