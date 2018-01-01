Guest Writer

Executive Vice President at Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health

Erin Peck is Executive Vice President at Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health, the #1 yoga education and retreat center in the world and home to RISE, the leading evidence-based program in conscious leadership. An expert in organizational behavior and positive psychology, Erin directly oversees programming & production, human resources, and guest services at Kripalu, with an overarching focus on staff culture for the center’s 450 employees.