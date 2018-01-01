Ernie Bray, CEO of technology & services organization ACD Corp, is a high-energy entrepreneur, author and business leader. ACD has ranked six years on the Inc. 5000, four years on Deloitte’s Technology Fast-500 of North America and most recently was awarded "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur Magazine. Ernie is a respected advisor in driving strategic impact in the areas of process improvement, strategy, management, social media, marketing and innovation. He is also the co-host & creator of the "Balls Out Podcast" a show about success, motivation, business and the winning edge. Ernie is a Certified Six Sigma Black Belt and consultant to various companies
Stress Management
5 Tips for Conquering the Stress of Success
Among other responsibilities that come with being the boss is gracefully handling the inevitable pressure.
Company Culture
4 Secrets to Making Your Company a Happy Place to Work
The employees who will grow your company are the ones who see a future for themselves.
Startup Success Stories
5 Mindsets to Help You Reel in Major Accounts
Small firms can -- and do -- land large clients. So, if you're small, leverage your small wins and provide the customized service the big fish can't match.
Goal Setting
A 4-Step Regimen for Setting Goals That Always Moves You Forward
When you set lofty goals, even failure produces little wins.
VC Funding
5 Ways Shunning Venture Capital Made Me a Better Leader
Securing too much money too fast may eliminate the incentives to find creative solutions to daily challenges.