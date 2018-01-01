Ernie Bray, CEO of technology & services organization ACD Corp, is a high-energy entrepreneur, author and business leader. ACD has ranked six years on the Inc. 5000, four years on Deloitte’s Technology Fast-500 of North America and most recently was awarded "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur Magazine. Ernie is a respected advisor in driving strategic impact in the areas of process improvement, strategy, management, social media, marketing and innovation. He is also the co-host & creator of the "Balls Out Podcast" a show about success, motivation, business and the winning edge. Ernie is a Certified Six Sigma Black Belt and consultant to various companies