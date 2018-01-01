Evrim Oralkan is the founder and CEO of Travertine Mart, based in Hallandale, Fla., a boutique online flooring company specializing in premium-grade travertine pavers, tiles and pool coping. He is also a co-founder of Collecteurs.
Delegating
True Leadership Success Is a Team That Succeeds When You're Away
Whether traveling for business or to recharge your batteries, you need to be confident all will be well when you return.
Family Businesses
4 Essentials for Being in Business Happily Ever After With Your Spouse
Your better half can be your best possible business partner.
Apps
6 Time-Tested Tips for Designing a Killer App for Your Brand
Use your app to represent your values, offer information and create an emotional connection.
Starting a Business
Don't Be Afraid to Start a Second Company in an Unrelated Industry
Diversification through starting another business can strengthen your financial outlook and entrepreneurial spirit.
Culture
4 Benefits of Collecting Art Besides Hanging Beautiful Paintings on the Wall
Patiently collecting art expands awareness and maybe your professional network, too.
Vacations
The U.S. Has Become the No Vacation Nation
Americans are reluctant to take off the time their employers grant them, but with no discernable benefit to themselves or the company.
Politics
How to Mix Business and Politics Without Ruining Your Business
In our democracy everyone is free to advocate their views but it won't be free if you alienate your customers.
Work-Life Balance
6 Tips for Succeeding as Both an Entrepreneur and a Parent
Work and family are the world's original exercise in multitasking.