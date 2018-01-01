Evrim Oralkan

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Travertine Mart, Collecteurs Co-Founder

Evrim Oralkan is the founder and CEO of Travertine Mart, based in Hallandale, Fla., a boutique online flooring company specializing in premium-grade travertine pavers, tiles and pool coping. He is also a co-founder of Collecteurs.

More From Evrim Oralkan

True Leadership Success Is a Team That Succeeds When You're Away
Delegating

Whether traveling for business or to recharge your batteries, you need to be confident all will be well when you return.
4 min read
4 Essentials for Being in Business Happily Ever After With Your Spouse
Family Businesses

Your better half can be your best possible business partner.
4 min read
6 Time-Tested Tips for Designing a Killer App for Your Brand
Apps

Use your app to represent your values, offer information and create an emotional connection.
4 min read
Don't Be Afraid to Start a Second Company in an Unrelated Industry
Starting a Business

Diversification through starting another business can strengthen your financial outlook and entrepreneurial spirit.
4 min read
4 Benefits of Collecting Art Besides Hanging Beautiful Paintings on the Wall
Culture

Patiently collecting art expands awareness and maybe your professional network, too.
4 min read
The U.S. Has Become the No Vacation Nation
Vacations

Americans are reluctant to take off the time their employers grant them, but with no discernable benefit to themselves or the company.
4 min read
How to Mix Business and Politics Without Ruining Your Business
Politics

In our democracy everyone is free to advocate their views but it won't be free if you alienate your customers.
4 min read
6 Tips for Succeeding as Both an Entrepreneur and a Parent
Work-Life Balance

Work and family are the world's original exercise in multitasking.
4 min read
