Founder, souKare.com
Faraz Khan is the founder & CEO of souKare, a healthcare tech startup in Dubai. souKare's primary goal is to leverage technology, to provide fast, convenient and hassle-free healthcare offerings to its customers. Before founding souKare, Faraz worked for over 13 years at top tier Management Consulting and Investment Banking firms in the US, UK, Middle East and Asia, focusing on healthcare, telecom and energy verticals. He served numerous private equity clients on due diligence and operation turnaround engagements and has deep functional expertise in startup launch, strategy, corporate finance, transformations, operations and marketing.  He holds BA (Hons), MA in Computer Science from the University of Cambridge and an MBA from INSEAD.

Making The Leap: Three Tips On Moving From Being An Employee To Becoming An Entrepreneur
Leaving behind a successful career and jumping into the unknown world of startups is never easy.
