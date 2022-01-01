Fuad Fatullaev

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Co-Founder and CEO of Web3 ecosystem WeWay

Fuad Fatullaev is a crypto education pioneer, co-founder and CEO of Web3 ecosystem WeWay. He is a professional economist and serial fintech entrepreneur with extensive experience setting up and developing startups in the UK and UAE.

https://weway.io/

Follow Fuad Fatullaev on Social

Latest

Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

How Crypto Education Can Boost the FinTech Industry

FinTech is growing, and now is the time for crypto companies to realize the acute need to educate their consumers.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like