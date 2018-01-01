CEO at Virtuzone

George Hojeige is CEO at Virtuzone. As CEO, Hojeige ensures the company maintains its position as one of the fastest growing business setup operators in the region. Born in Beirut, his family emigrated to Canada in 1986 where he grew up in the English-speaking suburbs of Montreal. A natural communicator and networker, Hojeige held sales positions in the telecoms industry and medical field in North America before moving to Dubai to run the family business in construction. Since then, he has taken on high-profile sales roles – including as Group Commercial Director at ITP Media Group, working on prestigious titles such as Arabian Business and Esquire Magazine. Hojeige graduated from Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal with a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering.